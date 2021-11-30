Local Listings
Chad Read’s widow files wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth

Chad Read's widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases video of shooting, provided by attorney for Jennifer Read.(Provided by Attorney Matthew L. Harris)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is now a wrongful death lawsuit filed in the deadly November 5 south Lubbock shooting that has garnered nationwide attention.

Jennifer Read, the widow of Chad Read, has filed suit against Kyle Carruth and also Vitruvian Development LLC. She claims Carruth failed to de-escalate the confrontation and used a gun even though no physical threat to life or property existed.

“For all of the aforementioned reasons, Plaintiff prays for judgment against Defendants in the amount of one hundred million dollars ($50,000,000) for actual damages for pecuniary losses, mental anguish, loss of companionship and society, loss of inheritance, physical and mental pain and suffering, mental anguish, medical expenses, and funeral expenses, exemplary damages, pre-and post-judgment interest as allowed by law, all costs of Court; and all such other and further relief, at law and in equity, to which Plaintiff may be justly entitled,” the lawsuit states.

As we reported last week, Carruth’s attorney David Guinn said this was a clear case of self-defense, and that Read reached for Carruth’s weapon.

“When a trespassing Chad Read advanced on Mr. Carruth, who was standing within feet of the front door of his home and office, employees there, Mr. Read said I’ll take your gun and effing kill you with it and then tried to,” Guinn told KCBD November 24. “It was then and only then did that gun get pointed at Mr. Read at the fatal moment,” Carruth’s attorney said. “Mr. Read had every opportunity to leave, to try to escalate the situation. He was threatening to others. Police had been called and he knew that, Mr. Carruth came out the door, the gun pointed in the air and told him to leave. Most people would have.”

Last week Jennifer Read filed a petition to take custody of Chad Reach’s children from their mother, Christina Read. Her filing stated Christina Read has endangered the children’s emotional and physical well-being by allowing the children to “be in the presence of the man that murdered their father”.

The filing also included a mobile phone video of the deadly confrontation, which has since spread on social media and news outlets around the country.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

