Cold fronts in a mild weather pattern

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It ends as it began. And it begins the same. That is, November ends as it began - dry with seasonably mild temperatures. And December begins the same - dry with seasonably mild temperatures. There is, however, a cold front arriving today and another in time to affect the weekend.

A cold front will move south through the KCBD viewing area today. It will have little effect other than winds picking up and shifting to the north. Temperatures, while slightly lower than yesterday, will still peak well above average for the last day of November.

Though a cold front moves south through the KCBD viewing area today, temperatures will still peak well above average for the last day of November. (KCBD First Alert)

Today will be mostly fair, it will become breezy, and highs will range from the upper 60s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-70s in the southeast. My forecast high for Lubbock is in the low 70s. The City’s average high for the date is 59°.

Skies will continue mostly fair tonight. With a light breeze, temperatures will drop to near 30 degrees in the northwest, near freezing in the central viewing area, and the mid- to upper 30s in the southern and eastern KCBD viewing area.

The mild weather pattern continues through the work week. It will remain dry under a mostly fair to partly cloudy sky. Winds generally will remain light. Evenings will be chilly, early mornings cold, and afternoons warm for early December.

Lubbock-area highs will climb from the low 70s Wednesday to the mid-70s Thursday and then the upper 70s Friday.

The next cold front arrives Friday night.

Temperatures will tumble, but lows and highs will still be above early December averages. Yesterday I mentioned this cold front might bring a slight chance of precipitation. Today’s data indicates that is very unlikely.

Keep up with our latest outlook here on our Weather Page. From here, close this story and scroll just a bit down the page remaining. Of course, the same forecast is available in our free KCBD Weather App (in your app store). Of course, please watch for updates during all our newscasts - Daybreak Today from 5 to 7 AM, noon, 4 PM, 5 PM, 6 PM, and 10 PM.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.