Contributions to United Way top $6.9 million

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - At its Celebration Luncheon today, Lubbock Area United Way Campaign Chair Mark Griffin announced that the community has contributed $5,903,976 to its 2021 Annual Campaign, surpassing this year’s goal. United Way President and CEO Glenn Cochran also announced an additional $1 million gift to United Way’s endowment from The CH Foundation. In its 75-year history, $204.2 million has been given by generations of West Texans to support the United Way and its Community Partners.

Griffin thanked the South Plains community, saying to attendees, “Inspiring new stories every day. That’s what United Way and its Community Partners are in the business of doing. You are part of that. You are a thread in that tapestry of stories that stretches from 1946 all the way to today.”

United Way also recognized 2020 Rita Harmon Volunteer Service Award honoree Robert Taylor. Throughout his career with United Supermarkets, Taylor has been an active volunteer and advocate for United Way and a number of nonprofits throughout the area. He has also been a champion for the South Plains as a whole, most recently co-chairing the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force. The Rita Harmon Award recognizes individuals who have exhibited a lifetime of community service.

Donations given through the Annual Campaign go toward the work of United Way and its Community Partners who work daily to assist people with needs such as affordable childcare, crisis situations, character development, literacy, job training, and youth mentoring. A complete list of the Community Partners and the services they provide can be found online at www.liveunitedlubbock.org.

Community members are invited to make a gift to support United Way and its Community Partners at www.liveunitedlubbock.org/give.

