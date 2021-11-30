Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Contributions to United Way top $6.9 million

The Lubbock community has contributed $5,903,976 to United Way's 2021 Annual Campaign,...
The Lubbock community has contributed $5,903,976 to United Way's 2021 Annual Campaign, surpassing this year’s goal.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - At its Celebration Luncheon today, Lubbock Area United Way Campaign Chair Mark Griffin announced that the community has contributed $5,903,976 to its 2021 Annual Campaign, surpassing this year’s goal. United Way President and CEO Glenn Cochran also announced an additional $1 million gift to United Way’s endowment from The CH Foundation. In its 75-year history, $204.2 million has been given by generations of West Texans to support the United Way and its Community Partners.

Griffin thanked the South Plains community, saying to attendees, “Inspiring new stories every day. That’s what United Way and its Community Partners are in the business of doing. You are part of that. You are a thread in that tapestry of stories that stretches from 1946 all the way to today.”

United Way also recognized 2020 Rita Harmon Volunteer Service Award honoree Robert Taylor. Throughout his career with United Supermarkets, Taylor has been an active volunteer and advocate for United Way and a number of nonprofits throughout the area. He has also been a champion for the South Plains as a whole, most recently co-chairing the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force. The Rita Harmon Award recognizes individuals who have exhibited a lifetime of community service.

Donations given through the Annual Campaign go toward the work of United Way and its Community Partners who work daily to assist people with needs such as affordable childcare, crisis situations, character development, literacy, job training, and youth mentoring. A complete list of the Community Partners and the services they provide can be found online at www.liveunitedlubbock.org.

Community members are invited to make a gift to support United Way and its Community Partners at www.liveunitedlubbock.org/give.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
One child was killed, another child injured and their mother was injured in the crash.
7-year-old dies in fatal crash, mother and 10-year-old in serious condition
In a dumpster located near 88th and Frankford in Lubbock, the Game Warden discovered a mule...
Decapitated mule deer buck found in Lubbock dumpster
Business owner and Fashionista, Angelle Mosely just opened her boutique, The Brave Beautique...
Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive
15-year-old injured, another arrested and one wanted after burglary, chase, crash

Latest News

Cardinal's Sport Center Shoes 4 Kids
Cardinal’s Sport Center holds 6th annual Shoes 4 Kids program
Covenant Health Logo
Covenant Health Hosting Job Fair on December 2
Though a cold front moves south through the KCBD viewing area today, temperatures will still...
Cold fronts in a mild weather pattern
The exhibition features more than 70 original works of art by Lubbock-raised visual artist and...
Terry Allen Art Exhibition on display at the Museum of TTU