Covenant Children’s asking community for donations of crutches

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Children’s is asking our community for donations of new or gently-used, aluminum, crutches or walkers. There is a special need for medium-sized crutches which are provided to patients between 5′2″ and 5′10″.

Crutches can be dropped off in the lobby of Covenant Children’s, 4000 24th street, from Tuesday, November 30 to Friday, December 10.

“Our community has always supported Covenant Children’s,” Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Amy Henning said. “While many of us are getting used to seeing our packages delayed or supplies on back order, in the medical world excellent care can’t be put on pause. We need crutches to better serve our patients in their recovery and I know our community can help us collect the supplies we need.”

Donated crutches will be first inspected by our quality team and thoroughly sanitized before being repurposed for new patient use.

Patients are sometimes given crutches when leaving the Pediatric ICU, Day Surgery, and Emergency Room. Those patients are suffering from sports injuries, broken legs/ankles/feet, tumor resections, limb anomalies, infections, snake bites, ATV accidents, and more.

Crutches are just one of the items impacted by supply chain issues.

