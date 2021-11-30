Local Listings
Covenant Health Hosting Job Fair on December 2

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Thursday, December 2, Covenant Health will partner with Indeed.com to host a job fair at the Knipling Education & Conference Center.

Previous job fairs held earlier this year have been a great success, but Covenant Health is still looking to fill several positions at our ministries in Texas in Lubbock, Plainview, and Levelland, and at our hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico. Positions include:

  • Registered Nurse
  • Respiratory Therapist
  • Licensed Vocational Nurse
  • Scrub Tech
  • Certified Surgical Tech
  • Pharmacy Tech
  • Social Work
  • Certified Nurse Aids
  • EMT-Paramedic
  • Health Screeners
  • Food & Nutrition
  • Childcare Assistants
  • Housekeeping/Environmental Services
  • Certified Medical Assistants
  • Telesitter/Constant Care Attendant

“Working in health care provides so many different and incredible opportunities to make a difference in the lives of others,” Vice President of Human Resources Chris Shavers said. “We are making it easier for people to start their career in health care through this one-stop hiring event. Whether it’s serving meals to patients or registering a patient at a doctor’s office, we’ll have lots of entry level position opportunities for people to apply, interview and start their career with Covenant.”

The job fair will be an opportunity for those interested to meet with leaders from different ministries and learn more about the positions available. Job seekers will be able to drop off their resume and computers will be accessible for those who would like to fill out an application on site.

Positions are available for both internal and external candidates. Local nursing students are encouraged to attend and meet managers from departments they are interested in.

Measures will be taken to ensure the safety of our caregivers and visitors. Temperatures will be taken at the door, masks will be required, hand sanitizer will be provided. To help enforce

social distancing, we will be restricting the number of attendees allowed into the job fair at a time.

For those interested in attending, the job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 2 at the Knipling Education & Conference Center, on the 6th floor of the west parking garage off 21st & Louisville. Visitors can park in the west parking garage. If you want to attend, please respond in the RSVP Link.

