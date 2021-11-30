Local Listings
Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Girls dies in rollover accident in Southwest Lubbock

City of Lubbock redistricting meeting today

  • Lubbock city council will hold a work session on redrawing district maps
  • The public is invited to attend to submit comments about the proposed changes on the city’s website — here

Omicron variant concerns

President Biden is urging Americans to stay calm and get vaccinated amid worries about the COVID-19 variant

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify today about the impact the variant could have on the U.S. economy if it turns out to be more severe

Read more here: New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

