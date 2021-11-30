Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Girls dies in rollover accident in Southwest Lubbock
- A seven-year-old girl died in a rollover near Frankford Ave. and Woodrow Rd.
- DPS troopers say 33-year-old Ashley Holt lost control of her pickup, causing it to rollover
- Read more here: 7-year-old dies in fatal crash, mother and 10-year-old in serious condition
City of Lubbock redistricting meeting today
- Lubbock city council will hold a work session on redrawing district maps
- The public is invited to attend to submit comments about the proposed changes on the city’s website — here
Omicron variant concerns
President Biden is urging Americans to stay calm and get vaccinated amid worries about the COVID-19 variant
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify today about the impact the variant could have on the U.S. economy if it turns out to be more severe
Read more here: New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.