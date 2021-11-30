Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Girls dies in rollover accident in Southwest Lubbock

A seven-year-old girl died in a rollover near Frankford Ave. and Woodrow Rd.

DPS troopers say 33-year-old Ashley Holt lost control of her pickup, causing it to rollover

City of Lubbock redistricting meeting today

Lubbock city council will hold a work session on redrawing district maps

The public is invited to attend to submit comments about the proposed changes on the city’s website — here

Omicron variant concerns

President Biden is urging Americans to stay calm and get vaccinated amid worries about the COVID-19 variant

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify today about the impact the variant could have on the U.S. economy if it turns out to be more severe

