LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A house fire started around 11:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 15th Street Tuesday.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on the scene working to contain the fire.

There is no word on if anyone was inside at the time.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene gathering information.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.