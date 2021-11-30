Local Listings
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Here

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hurt, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull.

Staff say he is a sweet dog that likes to play in the rough and rowdy playgroup at the shelter. He loves hugs, attention and cuddles. Hurt is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.

