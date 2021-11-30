Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

SPC to host annual Christmas Tree Lighting event Dec. 2

South Plains College will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on...
South Plains College will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 2) at the entrance to the college.(South Plains College)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains College will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 2) at the entrance to the college.

Musical entertainment will be presented by the Fine Arts Department, directed by Dr. Gary Hudson. The band will begin playing at 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Robin Satterwhite, President of South Plains College, will light the tree prior to kicking off the showcase of holiday lights adorning buildings across campus.

The event is free and open to the public. The Office of Student Life will provide inflatable bounce houses and hot chocolate downtown.

“The Grinch” will be on hand during the tree lighting to collect toys for needy children. He will begin on the SPC campus before traveling to downtown Levelland for the Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square.

For more information, contact Josh Meredith, director of Student Life, at (806) 716-2377.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
One child was killed, another child injured and their mother was injured in the crash.
7-year-old dies in fatal crash, mother and 10-year-old in serious condition
In a dumpster located near 88th and Frankford in Lubbock, the Game Warden discovered a mule...
Decapitated mule deer buck found in Lubbock dumpster
15-year-old injured, another arrested and one wanted after burglary, chase, crash
48-year-old Gene Solis is in custody following a SWAT Standoff at the U.S. Army Reserve Center.
Man facing multiple charges of aggravated assault after Thanksgiving SWAT standoff

Latest News

A fire started around 11:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 15th Street on Nov. 30, 2021.
Firefighters working to put out house fire in East Lubbock
Precautionary boil water notice for City of Earth
Boil water noticed issued for City of Earth
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow seeks $50M in wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth
KCBD News at Noon