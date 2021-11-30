Terry Allen Art Exhibition on display at the Museum of TTU

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Down in the Dirt: The Graphic Art by Terry Allen is now on exhibit at the Museum of Texas Tech University. The exhibition features more than 70 original works of art by Lubbock-raised visual artist and musician, Terry Allen. The exhibit will be open through March of 2022.

Born in Kansas in 1943, Allen was raised in Lubbock, Texas and has worked as an independent artist since 1966 in a wide variety of media including sculpture, painting, drawing, video, installations, and musical and theatrical performances. Allen has suggested that growing up in West Texas under the tutelage of his impresario father and piano-playing mother provided early momentum for his narrative adventures. Down in the Dirt is an unparalleled opportunity to encounter the scope of his artistic persona and embraces more than 40 years of Allen’s life experiences.

The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. and closed on Mondays. For more information regarding the exhibition, the Museum, and COVID-19 response, please visit our website www.museum.ttu.edu. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates.

