Warm temperatures expected for the week

By John Robison
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s not only Cyber Monday, but it’s a spring Monday with temps that have soared to the 70s for the area.

Sunny skies and a light west to southwest wind have made for a great way to start the week. It looks as though the entire week will be a nice one with above normal temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

The only change will occur, unfortunately, will be this weekend with gusty winds and colder temps expected to return. Saturday and Sunday will likely return to the 50s to low 60s for afternoon temps.

However, most of the week will feature temperatures in the afternoon ranging from the mid 60s to mid 70s. Rain is not in the forecast but there will continue to be plenty of sun and dry conditions to help the cotton farmers finish their harvesting.

It will remain chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s most nights and continued fair skies.

As you’re out shopping the next few weeks please take a minute to purchase a gift for our Christman for Kids campaign.

We have 500-600 children in the care of CPS, foster parents and grandparents and we want to provide gifts for these children and teenagers.

Once you have a gift please drop it off at any Comet cleaners in Lubbock.

