City of Hobbs warns of Municipal Court related scam calls

HOBBS, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Hobbs issues a warning to members of the public of a phone call scam involving impersonators of the Hobbs Municipal Court requesting payment of fines to be made over the phone.

The perpetrator(s) is/are cold-calling individuals requesting payment of their fines, stating the request is on behalf of the Hobbs Municipal Court. The phone number appears on caller ID as (575) 397-9274.

The spammer states something similar to the following in their dishonest request: “Hello, my name is John Smith. I am calling to inform you of the fines that are overdue on your behalf, however you can provide payment in full over the phone at your convenience.”

This is in no way approved by the Hobbs Municipal Court or City of Hobbs. This organization and department will never call a resident or business to request money or payment of fines in any way.

If you receive such a phone call, please hang up without giving any personal information and report it to the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265.

