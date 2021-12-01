Cumbie to lead Red Raiders in upcoming bowl game

**From Texas Tech Athletics**

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Tuesday night that Sonny Cumbie will return to his duties as interim head coach for the Red Raiders’ upcoming bowl game. Cumbie was named the new head coach at Louisiana Tech earlier this evening.

“I’d like to personally congratulate Sonny Cumbie on being named the next head coach at Louisiana Tech,” Hocutt said. “I think anyone that knows Sonny can feel the passion and love he has for Texas Tech University and West Texas, and he brought that every day this past year as our offensive coordinator and most recently as our interim head coach.

“Make no mistake, we intend to compete and win whatever bowl game we are selected for later this week. For that to happen, I feel it is in the best interest of our student-athletes for Coach Cumbie to return and lead our team one final time.”

Hocutt delivered the news to the Red Raiders in a team meeting earlier this evening. In addition, he has asked all of Texas Tech’s remaining full-time assistant coaches to assist in the Red Raiders’ bowl preparations, regardless of any future employment agreements.

Texas Tech will learn its postseason fate Sunday when bowl selections are officially announced.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.