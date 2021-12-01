Local Listings
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock police investigating shooting at Executive Inn

Armed robbery at Josie’s Restaurant near 34th and Ave. Q

Sonny Cumbie hired as Head Coach at Louisiana Tech

