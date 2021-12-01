Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock police investigating shooting at Executive Inn

It happened just before 11:00 p.m. near 44th and Ave. Q

Police are still looking for the shooter

More here: Shooting at Executive Inn, suspect at large

Armed robbery at Josie’s Restaurant near 34th and Ave. Q

Police say a man armed with a gun took the cash register and it contents

If you know anything about this robbery, call Crimeline at 741-100

LPD confirms armed robbery at Josie’s Restaurant Details here:

Sonny Cumbie hired as Head Coach at Louisiana Tech

Texas Tech’s Offensive Coordinator and Interim Head Coach Sonny Cumbie is leaving Texas Tech

Cumbie will return to lead the Red Raiders in their upcoming bowl game

Latest details here: Cumbie to lead Red Raiders in upcoming bowl game

