Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Emergency crews responding to crash on West Loop 289 near 50th

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash in the 4500 block of West Loop 289 near the northbound access road.

Police say it happened just after 9:30 this morning. The northbound access road and the on ramp to the Marsha Sharp Freeway have been closed.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow seeks $50M in wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
Sources: Sonny Cumbie leaving Texas Tech
Chad Read’s widow files a petition to take custody of his children from their mother and...
Judge recuses himself from Jennifer Read’s wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth

Latest News

City of Hobbs warns of Municipal Court related scam calls
KCBD News at 10 - Weather 11/30/2021
How warm will we go
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Local dancers to perform at Disney World
Local dancers performing at Disney World