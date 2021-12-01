Emergency crews responding to crash on West Loop 289 near 50th
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash in the 4500 block of West Loop 289 near the northbound access road.
Police say it happened just after 9:30 this morning. The northbound access road and the on ramp to the Marsha Sharp Freeway have been closed.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
