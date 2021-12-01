LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It sure doesn’t feel like the start of December. Typically this time of year the high is around 58, and we’ve reached the 70s across the South Plains. It’s going to get even warmer next few days.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, low in Lubbock near 37.

TOMORROW: Slightly warmer than today, high near 77, mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind W/S 5-15mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The wind will kick up a little bit more Friday, with the high near 80. The wildfire risk will be elevated.

A weak front will knock the temperature down some for the weekend, but still above the seasonal average...mid 60s Saturday, low 70s Sunday.

It does appear next week will turn colder, with 50s on Monday and Wednesday. At this point there isn’t a good sign of showers any time soon.

