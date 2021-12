LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire in the 5000 block of 70th Street.

The fire was reported around 4:20 p.m.

There is no word on injuries or what may have caused the fire.

Firefighters are on the scene.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.