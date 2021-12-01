Giving Tuesday: East Lubbock Art House connects the community through art, art accessibility

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The holidays are an important time to share your wealth with your community, especially on giving Tuesday.

One local non-profit is bringing people from all over town to east Lubbock in hopes of promoting emerging artists and activism.

Executive Director Danielle East says they promote emerging local artists and partner with non-profits across town to encourage art and community partnerships.

“We try and do as much as we can since we’re just a small group of volunteers and staff. And then we do art kits for kids. So, we give away art supplies. We have free books, we have community fridges outside, as well as we do different art events, and also art exhibitions and free art classes now,” East said.

Their events range is for all ages, children to adults, but the goal isn’t making money. But allowing community members to leave feeling connected.

“So stuff where people can say that they had fun, or that they learned something, or it fits within our mission. So not just doing a bake sale,” East said.

East said in the long run, having a creative space accessible on the east side will hopefully keep bringing new people to the area and keep people from leaving the area.

“People who move here especially like, they’ll start to notice, and there’ll be the main ones that notice that Lubbock is still segregated. So they’re going to be the first ones to leave. So if we don’t have anyone in the city, it’ll just die out,” East said.

Right now, ELAH is hosting a virtual auction of local art through Instagram @eastlubbockarthouse. There are at least 50 pieces all under $100. Or you can donate to their Giving Tuesday link here.

