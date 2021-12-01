How warm will we go

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Well-above average high temperatures for the time of year highlight my forecast through Friday. Along with the seasonal warmth, our days and nights remain precipitation-free.

Mostly sunny with a few high clouds drifting across our sky today. Winds will be light. Temperatures will peak in the 70s, about 15 degrees above the average for December 1.

A few clouds again tonight, otherwise mostly fair. Once again it will get chilly soon after sunset and cold by sunrise tomorrow. On the Caprock lows will be in the 30s while off the Caprock in the 40s.

I expect a little more cloud cover tomorrow for an overall partly cloudy day. I also expect an even warmer but slightly breezy afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-70s in the west to near 80 degrees in the eastern KCBD viewing area.

It will be mostly sunny Friday with a breezy and seasonably very warm afternoon. Highs near 80 will be common - a bit below over the northwestern viewing area to a bit above in the eastern viewing area. Lubbock’s December 3 record high is 82° (recorded in 2010).

A cold front will sweep through the South Plains Friday evening or night. While it will not bring rain, it will bring a cool down. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s.

Dry weather will continue into at least early next week. Even with another cold front arriving Sunday night.

A stronger cold front is anticipated Tuesday night. Check out the ups and downs (and more) right here on our Weather Page. Close this story and scroll down the page just a bit. Click/tap on “10-Day”. Our forecasts also are available in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free from your app/play store.

Cold fronts arrive late Friday - Friday night, Sunday night, and a stronger front Tuesday night. (KCBD First Alert)

