Jason and Jordan Robison welcome baby boy!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was five years ago that Jordan Robison told her story about living with Cystic Fibrosis.

“My parents were told Jordan is never going to live pat 18. She won’t have any friends because she’ll be sick and she’ll be in the hospital all the time,” she said.

And Jordan has proved her doctors wrong many times over. In response to her life-long struggle with CF, she has worked to learn how to use good nutrition and breathing techniques to fight her disease.

We were there when she said ‘yes to the dress’ and married Jason Robison — making her John Robison’s daughter-in-law. And the latest news is the most exciting. Jason and Jordan welcomed a baby boy Tuesday morning.

His name is Cohen. He weighs 2 lbs and stretches out to about 15 inches. Both mother and baby are doing well. And of course, grandpa John is over the moon.

Our congratulations to Jason and Jordan Robinson and their sweet little miracle, Cohen.

