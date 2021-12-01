Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Jason and Jordan Robison welcome baby boy!

Jason and Jordan Robinson welcome baby boy!
Jason and Jordan Robinson welcome baby boy!
By Karin McCay
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was five years ago that Jordan Robison told her story about living with Cystic Fibrosis.

“My parents were told Jordan is never going to live pat 18. She won’t have any friends because she’ll be sick and she’ll be in the hospital all the time,” she said.

And Jordan has proved her doctors wrong many times over. In response to her life-long struggle with CF, she has worked to learn how to use good nutrition and breathing techniques to fight her disease.

We were there when she said ‘yes to the dress’ and married Jason Robison — making her John Robison’s daughter-in-law. And the latest news is the most exciting. Jason and Jordan welcomed a baby boy Tuesday morning.

His name is Cohen. He weighs 2 lbs and stretches out to about 15 inches. Both mother and baby are doing well. And of course, grandpa John is over the moon.

Our congratulations to Jason and Jordan Robinson and their sweet little miracle, Cohen.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow seeks $50M in wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
Sources: Sonny Cumbie leaving Texas Tech
Chad Read’s widow files a petition to take custody of his children from their mother and...
Judge recuses himself from Jennifer Read’s wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth

Latest News

Giving Tuesday
Local Giving for #GivingTuesday
Covenant Health Logo
Covenant Health Hosting Job Fair on December 2
COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 120 new cases on Tuesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 120 new cases on Tuesday
Tips in the Kitchen for a Safe Holiday