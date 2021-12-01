Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Riggz

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Riggz, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a handsome, one-year-old pit bull who has tons of puppy energy and loves to play.

Riggz would love go on an adventure with you and find a forever home. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hurt.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow seeks $50M in wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
Sources: Sonny Cumbie leaving Texas Tech
Chad Read’s widow files a petition to take custody of his children from their mother and...
Judge recuses himself from Jennifer Read’s wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth

Latest News

KCBD Pet of the Day: Meet Riggz
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Riggz
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Hurt
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hurt
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Hurt
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Hurt
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Raven
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Raven