KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Riggz

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Riggz, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a handsome, one-year-old pit bull who has tons of puppy energy and loves to play.

Riggz would love go on an adventure with you and find a forever home. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hurt.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.