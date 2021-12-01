Local Listings
LFR directing traffic after crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover

According to LPD, crews arrived on scene around 5:40 p.m. Traffic in the westbound lanes of...

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway, east of Loop 289.

According to LPD, crews arrived on scene around 5:40 p.m. Traffic in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway approaching the flyover east of Loop 289 has been slowed.

Information is limited at this time but no injuries have been reported.

Please avoid the area and be mindful of emergency crews.

