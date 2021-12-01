Local Giving for #GivingTuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year, on Tuesday that follows Thanksgiving, charities, families, businesses, community groups, and students celebrate generosity.

#GivingTuesday is an opportunity to collaborate and give, no matter where you are across the globe!

The first #GivingTuesday began in New York’s 92nd Street Y in 2012, in partnership with the United Nations Foundation.

In 2015, Alström Angels, a Lubbock nonprofit in partnership with the Community Foundation of West Texas brought the #GivingTuesday movement to the South Plains region. They raised $129,000 for 40 nonprofits.

In 2016, the Foundation transformed the campaign into a community initiative that helped 73 nonprofits and raised $266,000.

In 2018, they helped 60 nonprofits and raised over $275,000.

In 2019, they supported 59 nonprofits and raised more than $523,000.

In 2020, they helped 54 nonprofits and raised over $490,000.

Since its inception, #GivingTuesdayWTX has raised more than $2 million, benefitting more than 150 local nonprofits in Lubbock, Levelland, Plainview, Post, Slaton, and the South Plains.

You can choose to support animals, the arts, children, the community, education, health, religious, and social nonprofits. There are 67 nonprofits to choose from, including:

Animals :

Arts :

Children :

Community :

Education:

Health:

Religious:

Social Services:

BreedLove has received $51.69 of its $5,000 goal.

Grace Campus has received $5,410.50 of their $10,000 goal.

Llano Estacado Silver Star Board has received $8,015.48, more than double their initial $4,000 goal!

One VoiceHome has received $1,100 of their $10,000 goal.

Open Door has received $45,858.15 of their $50,000 goal.

The Nurturing Center has received $3,460.93 of its $7,000 goal.

The Ronald McDonald House of the Southwest has received $1,479.87, surpassing their $1,000 goal!

The Salvation Army has received $2,150 so far, they don’t have a goal. Any donation is greatly appreciated.

Saint Benedict’s Chapel has received $1,413.18 of its $5,000 goal.

Voice of Hope has received $734 of their $8,000 goal. -

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.