Local Giving for #GivingTuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year, on Tuesday that follows Thanksgiving, charities, families, businesses, community groups, and students celebrate generosity.
#GivingTuesday is an opportunity to collaborate and give, no matter where you are across the globe!
The first #GivingTuesday began in New York’s 92nd Street Y in 2012, in partnership with the United Nations Foundation.
In 2015, Alström Angels, a Lubbock nonprofit in partnership with the Community Foundation of West Texas brought the #GivingTuesday movement to the South Plains region. They raised $129,000 for 40 nonprofits.
In 2016, the Foundation transformed the campaign into a community initiative that helped 73 nonprofits and raised $266,000.
In 2018, they helped 60 nonprofits and raised over $275,000.
In 2019, they supported 59 nonprofits and raised more than $523,000.
In 2020, they helped 54 nonprofits and raised over $490,000.
Since its inception, #GivingTuesdayWTX has raised more than $2 million, benefitting more than 150 local nonprofits in Lubbock, Levelland, Plainview, Post, Slaton, and the South Plains.
You can choose to support animals, the arts, children, the community, education, health, religious, and social nonprofits. There are 67 nonprofits to choose from, including:
Animals:
- Kat’s Alley Cats - they have raised $772.36 of $2,000 so far.
- Morris Safe House - have raised $1,304.51 of $3,000 so far.
- P.E.T.S. Clinic - have raised $6,410.94 of $20,000 so far. -
- Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue - have raised $10 of $1,000 so far.
Arts:
- Civic Lubbock, Inc. - has raised $261.69 of $2,000 so far.
- East Lubbock Art House has raised $138.18 of $1,000 so far.
- The FiberMax Center for Discovery has raised $87,917.53 surpassing their $50,000 goal!
- Lubbock Community Theatre has raised $25 of $20,000 so far.
- The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation has raised $460 of $5,000 so far.
- Staging the Future program has raised $10 of $1,000 so far.
- LHUCA has raised $260 of $5,000 so far.
- Outside in Festival hasn’t received any donations so far. Their goal is $1,000.
Children:
- Alström Angels have not received any donations so far. Their goal is $1,500.
- CASA of the South Plains has received $986.67 of $5,000.
- Children’s Hope Residential Services/Grace Manor has not received any donations yet and doesn’t have a goal set, so any donation is greatly appreciated.
- Make A Wish has raised $2,357.65 of $3,000 so far.
- Milestones Development & Play Park has received $10 of their $5,000 goal so far.
- Community Partners of Lubbock has received $200 of their $10,000 goal so far.
- Saint Francis Ministries has received $433.80 of their $10,000 goal.
- Texas Girls & Boys Ranch has received $2,383.97 of their $5,000 goal so far.
Community:
- Catholic Charities has received $3,370.39 of their $6,355.85 goal.
- Hockley County Endowment raised $4,150 surpassing their $3,000 goal!
- Junior League of Lubbock hasn’t received any donations so far.
- Los Hermanos Familia has received $1,200 of their $2,500.21 goal.
- Habitat for Humanity (Lubbock chapter) has received $6,365.33, meeting their $6,000 goal!
- Levelland Main Street has received $2,469.90 of its $5,000 goal.
- Plainview Area Endowment received $60,556.48 and their initial goal was $15,000!
- Post-Garza County Endowment received $12,336 and their goal was $7,000.
- Santa Red and Blue received $4,090.37. Their goal was $2,000.
- Lubbock Impact has received $22,849.26. Their goal is $25,000.
- Slaton Area Endowment has received $410.35 of its $5,000 goal.
- Slaton Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels has received $406.36 of their $2,500 goal.
- The Special Olympics of Texas has received $175.95 of their $10,000 goal.
- The Volunteer Center of Lubbock has received $904.33 of its $2,500 goal.
- Wrench It Forward has received $51.69 of their $1,000 goal.
- Unpack has received $3,177.44 of their $10,000 goal.
- YMCA doesn’t have a goal set up, so any donation is greatly appreciated.
Education:
- Christ the King Cathedral School and Christ the King Diocesan High School have received $4,094.52 of their $25,000 goal.
- Early Learning Centers of Lubbock have received $235.80 of their $15,000 goal.
- The Girl Scouts have not received any donations yet, and their goal is $5,000.
- High Point Village has received $33,040.15 of their $35,000 goal.
- Hub City Outreach Center has received $700 of their $3,500 goal.
- Kingdom Preparatory Academy has received $14,473.14 of their $150,000 goal.
- Lubbock Dream Center has received $36,298.34 of its $100,000 goal.
- Our Legacy Now Student Foundation has received $593.13 of their $5,000 goal.
- The Science Spectrum has received $100 of its $10,000 goal.
Health:
- The Alzheimer’s Association has received $580 of their $2,500 goal.
- Lubbock Monterey AMBUS has received $1,453.38 of its $15,000 goal.
- UMC Children’s Hospital hasn’t received any donations as of yet. Their goal is $1,000.
- The Inside Out Foundation has received $288.46 of their $7,500 goal.
- Planned Parenthood has received $6,120.15, more than its initial goal of $5,000.
- South Plains Rural Health has not received any donations as of yet. Their goal is $200.
- Women’s Protective Services received $2,100, more than their goal of $2,000.
Religious:
- Compassionate Care Pregnancy Center has received $1,641.78 of its $2,000 goal.
- CrossView Christian Camp has received $12,954.23 of their $15,000 goal.
- Mercy Retreat Center has not received any donations yet. Their goal is $25,000.
- Raider Catholic has received $100,936.19. Their initial goal was $45,000!
Social Services:
BreedLove has received $51.69 of its $5,000 goal.
Grace Campus has received $5,410.50 of their $10,000 goal.
Llano Estacado Silver Star Board has received $8,015.48, more than double their initial $4,000 goal!
One VoiceHome has received $1,100 of their $10,000 goal.
Open Door has received $45,858.15 of their $50,000 goal.
The Nurturing Center has received $3,460.93 of its $7,000 goal.
The Ronald McDonald House of the Southwest has received $1,479.87, surpassing their $1,000 goal!
The Salvation Army has received $2,150 so far, they don’t have a goal. Any donation is greatly appreciated.
Saint Benedict’s Chapel has received $1,413.18 of its $5,000 goal.
Voice of Hope has received $734 of their $8,000 goal. -
