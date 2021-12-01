Local Listings
LPD confirms armed robbery at Josie’s Restaurant

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have confirmed a robbery at Josie’s Restaurant located on 34th Street and Avenue Q.

The cashier made the 911 call at 9:58 p.m.

The suspect took the entire register.

He is described as a male, possibly Hispanic, between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a red face rag, blue jeans, a black sweater, white Nikes, and carrying a 9 mm pistol.

Police found the wiring of the register in a dumpster north of the restaurant.

The suspect is still at large.

If you have any information on the suspect or his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crimeline at 741-1000.

