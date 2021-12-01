Pay it Forward: A mother in need surprised with monetary gift

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Westex Federal Credit Union received a nomination for a single mother in need. We surprised this special mom with a monetary gift to help relieve some financial stress.

Pay it Forward: Marissa Vasquez (KCBD)

Marissa Vasquez, a single mother of two, has taken her children to Elite Learning Center in Lubbock for five years. Recently, her oldest was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy. Brittany Cuckow, the daycare center Manager, seeing the financial stress she was under, nominated Marissa for this Pay it Forward.

“She is just a really sweet person, she is always really kind to everybody. She comes in every morning in with a big smile, asking everybody how their day is. She always makes the room a little brighter. Recently her son was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy and it was heart breaking for all of us. And I know right now, especially with upcoming treatments she could really use the help.”

Marissa will be making multiple trips to and from Dallas for treatment for her son. These trips and treatment can get expensive, so Vicki Love with Westex Federal Credit Union donated a monetary gift to her to help with these expenses.

If you would like to nominate someone you believe is deserving, you can fill out the Pay it Forward form on the KCBD website. A new nominee will be picked each week.

