Two with serious injuries after crash involving module builder on Brownfield Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a collision involving a jeep and a tractor pulling a module builder on the Brownfield Highway.

According to DPS, the crash occurred on US 62/82 near County Road 270, east of Brownfield.

Officials say both drivers were transported by aerocare to University Medical Center for serious injuries.

