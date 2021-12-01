Local Listings
Two with serious injuries after crash involving module builder on Brownfield Highway

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a collision involving a jeep and a tractor pulling a module builder on the Brownfield Highway.

According to DPS, the crash occurred on US 62/82 near County Road 270, east of Brownfield.

Officials say both drivers were transported by aerocare to University Medical Center for serious injuries.

Stay with KCBD for more information.

