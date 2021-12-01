Warm days expected to continue, cold front may hit by weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another nice day for the South Plains and unusually warm for the last day of November. December will begin chilly, but the afternoon will be about as nice as the last few days of November.

I expect highs to remain in the 70s Wednesday through Friday with more sunshine on the way.

In addition, winds will only range from 5-15 mph until they increase some Friday afternoon.

Over the next few days the afternoon temperatures will climb and could be near 80 degrees by Friday.

The weekend will be cooler with afternoon highs dropping back to the 60s and maybe even some 50s in the northern South Plains.

A stronger cold front with gusty winds will arrive late Friday or early Saturday. I don’t expect rain with the front, mainly a big drop in temps, which will be noticeable.

Next week it does look colder with afternoon highs likely staying in the 50s, so enjoy these spring-like days.

