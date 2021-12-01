Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Warm days expected to continue, cold front may hit by weekend

Warm days expected to continue, cold front may hit by weekend
Warm days expected to continue, cold front may hit by weekend(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another nice day for the South Plains and unusually warm for the last day of November. December will begin chilly, but the afternoon will be about as nice as the last few days of November.

I expect highs to remain in the 70s Wednesday through Friday with more sunshine on the way.

In addition, winds will only range from 5-15 mph until they increase some Friday afternoon.

Over the next few days the afternoon temperatures will climb and could be near 80 degrees by Friday.

The weekend will be cooler with afternoon highs dropping back to the 60s and maybe even some 50s in the northern South Plains.

A stronger cold front with gusty winds will arrive late Friday or early Saturday. I don’t expect rain with the front, mainly a big drop in temps, which will be noticeable.

Next week it does look colder with afternoon highs likely staying in the 50s, so enjoy these spring-like days.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
One child was killed, another child injured and their mother was injured in the crash.
7-year-old dies in fatal crash, mother and 10-year-old in serious condition
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow seeks $50M in wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth
Business owner and Fashionista, Angelle Mosely just opened her boutique, The Brave Beautique...
Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive
In a dumpster located near 88th and Frankford in Lubbock, the Game Warden discovered a mule...
Decapitated mule deer buck found in Lubbock dumpster

Latest News

Though a cold front moves south through the KCBD viewing area today, temperatures will still...
Cold fronts in a mild weather pattern
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 11/30/21
Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, Nov. 30
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 11/30/21
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, Nov. 30
Warm temperatures expected for the week
Warm temperatures expected for the week