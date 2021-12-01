Westminister Presbyterian Church to host ‘Lessons & Carols’ orchestral service

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Westminister Presbyterian Church continues its tradition this Sunday to provide ‘Lessons & Carols’ in a unique worship service.

The church will host its annual Christmas service at 10 a.m. in its Sanctuary.

Hear the beauty of the orchestra and the story of Christ’s arrival read aloud. Sing-a-long with familiar Christmas Carols to the tune of the symphony many members are a part of.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 3321 33rd Street

