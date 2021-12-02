Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Central Texas jailers accused of entering false data in jail’s medical observation log

LEFT TO RIGHT: Thad Vincent, Jordan Evans, and Raymond Cain III.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Thad Vincent, Jordan Evans, and Raymond Cain III.(Coryell County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested three jailers with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office accused of tampering with government documents.

The arrests were made following an investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers. Court documents reveal the jailers are Thad Vincent, Jordyn Evans, and Raymond Cain III.

The Gatesville Messenger reported the investigation began after the death of jail inmate Castlee Noble, found unresponsive at the jail and pronounced dead on August 26, 2021.

A grand jury indictment obtained by KWTX states the defendants “knowingly” entered false time entries in a medical observation record with the “intent” to “defraud or harm” the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

District Attorney Dusty Boyd told the Gatesville Messenger the three jailers were indicted on offenses “discovered as a result of the investigation of the death of Mr. Noble.”

Boyd, however, told The Messenger it has not been determined whether the offenses were related to the inmate’s death.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the birth to cut the umbilical cord.
Curbside Delivery: Lubbock mother delivers baby in parking lot
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow seeks $50M in wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Structure fire in the 5000 block of 70th Street.
Firefighters working to put out fire in Southwest Lubbock

Latest News

A dog adorned with Christmas lights posed for a photo with Santa Paws. (Image: PetVet Animal...
Hodges Community Center hosting 12th annual Santa Paws event
Jones AT&T Stadium.
Watch: Texas Tech announces $25 million gift for South End Zone Project
The 1908 Barton House has become one of the most popular attractions for Candlelight at the...
National Ranching Heritage Center Will Host 43rd Annual Candlelight at the Ranch
Texas Capitol Building
Texas House Republicans, PAC file amicus brief protesting Biden vaccine mandate
Cardinal's Sport Center Shoes 4 Kids
Cardinal’s Sport Center holds 6th annual Shoes 4 Kids program