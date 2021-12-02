Local Listings
Christmas Open House: shop for a cause

Proceeds from the raffle and 10% of the merchandise sales from the event will go to CASA of the...
Proceeds from the raffle and 10% of the merchandise sales from the event will go to CASA of the South Plains.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, December 9th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Anderson Bros. Jewelers will be hosting a Christmas Open House benefiting CASA of the South Plains. There will be hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, and jewelry on sale, along with the coveted Hearts on Fire Beloved pendant, valued at $4,000.

The Hearts on Fire diamond is encircled by other diamonds creating a halo effect and a display of spectacular lights in a beautiful diamond pendant necklace.

Proceeds from the raffle and 10% of the merchandise sales from the event will go to CASA of the South Plains.

Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA was excited to be partnering again with Anderson Bros. and said “It’s one of my favorite nights of the year, and I love getting to browse Anderson Bros. Jeweler’s beautiful jewelry!”

This locally owned and operated company has been in service for over 90 years and is the only jeweler in Lubbock with two certified gemologists.

While CASA volunteers began serving foster children in need in 1977 in Seattle, it wasn’t until October 1993 that a Lubbock county judge appointed a CASA volunteer to serve as an abused child’s advocate. Since then, more than 5,000 children have been provided with more than 1,000 advocates. The demand called for a name change and in December 2000, CASA of the South Plains, Inc. was born with the help of Senator Robert Duncan, H. Kelly Moore, and Texas CASA.

Now, CASA recruits advocates in Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Terry, and Yoakum counties to serve children whose cases are in the courts in those counties.

They also employ 21 full-time employees and approximately 317 CASA Volunteers.

Last year 590 children received advocacy services, 282 CASA Volunteers donated 7,349 hours (saving taxpayers $404,195 in county paid attorneys’ fee), and 248 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA volunteer.

If you’re interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, or an Advocate, or would like to make a donation, visit their website here or call (806) 763-2272.

