Hodges Community Center hosting 12th annual Santa Paws event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hodges Community Center is hosting its 12th annual Santa Paws event on Saturday, Dec. 11.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., you and your pet can get your picture taken with Santa. Admission is free, while photos are $5 each (cash only, exact change) and include a holiday card.

Local pet-related vendors and businesses will be passing out treats and information. There will be a silent auction and raffle for family passes, spay/neuter gift cards and more. Prizes will be awarded for best-dressed pets, and the first fifty families will receive a holiday treat bag.

Lubbock Animal Services will be providing free microchips at the event to ensure your pets can be identified if they get lost. They will also be bringing animals that are up for free adoption.

All pets must be on a leash at all times and have proof of current vaccinations.

Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University Ave.

