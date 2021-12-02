Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hodges Community Center hosting 12th annual Santa Paws event

A dog adorned with Christmas lights posed for a photo with Santa Paws. (Image: PetVet Animal...
A dog adorned with Christmas lights posed for a photo with Santa Paws. (Image: PetVet Animal Hospital)(PetVet Animal Hospital)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hodges Community Center is hosting its 12th annual Santa Paws event on Saturday, Dec. 11.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., you and your pet can get your picture taken with Santa. Admission is free, while photos are $5 each (cash only, exact change) and include a holiday card.

Local pet-related vendors and businesses will be passing out treats and information. There will be a silent auction and raffle for family passes, spay/neuter gift cards and more. Prizes will be awarded for best-dressed pets, and the first fifty families will receive a holiday treat bag.

Lubbock Animal Services will be providing free microchips at the event to ensure your pets can be identified if they get lost. They will also be bringing animals that are up for free adoption.

All pets must be on a leash at all times and have proof of current vaccinations.

Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University Ave.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the birth to cut the umbilical cord.
Curbside Delivery: Lubbock mother delivers baby in parking lot
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow seeks $50M in wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Structure fire in the 5000 block of 70th Street.
Firefighters working to put out fire in Southwest Lubbock

Latest News

The 1908 Barton House has become one of the most popular attractions for Candlelight at the...
National Ranching Heritage Center Will Host 43rd Annual Candlelight at the Ranch
Cardinal's Sport Center Shoes 4 Kids
Cardinal’s Sport Center holds 6th annual Shoes 4 Kids program
National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed breed...
Thursday is National Mutt Day
Red Raiders in Providence, Rhode Island
Red Raiders fall to Providence