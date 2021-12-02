Local Listings
Jodey Arrington announces 2022 re-election bid for 19th Congressional District

Congressman Jodey Arrington (Source: Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington officially announced that he is running for re-election. Arrington was first elected to serve Texas’ 19th Congressional District in 2016 and was appointed to serve on the House Agriculture Committee, House Budget Committee, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Reform. He currently serves as a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means. Rep. Arrington was recently selected by the Republican Leader to the Joint Economic Committee and the newly established House Select Committee to defend free-market principles. In addition, he was appointed to serve a second term as Deputy Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) with the mission of winning back the GOP majority.

A constitutional and fiscal conservative with an unwavering commitment to limited government, a strong defense, and states’ rights, Rep. Arrington will continue to fight for our freedoms, West Texas values, and American prosperity and exceptionalism in his fourth term.

“It has been my highest honor and privilege to represent the great people and values of West Texas in our nation’s capital; and, with the support of my fellow West Texans, I will continue fighting to defend our freedoms, our values, and the constitutionally protected sovereignty of Texas and We the People.” said Arrington.

“West Texans expect their leaders to fight for them, follow through on their promises, and deliver results – and that’s exactly what we’ve done. We cut taxes and regulations while negotiating America First trade deals, which led to record jobs, wage growth, and prosperity.

“We have been a champion for rural America by passing a farm bill and strengthening the agriculture safety net, investing in rural broadband, defending oil and gas against the Green New Deal, and passing landmark legislation to keep community hospitals strong and viable.

“As a subcommittee chairman on the Veterans Affairs’ Committee, we busted through the bureaucracy and passed bipartisan legislation to improve access to healthcare, education, and other critical services for our veteran heroes. We fought alongside President Trump to secure the border and stem the tide of illegal immigration, resulting in a 75% drop in illegal border crossings. And, after a decade of cuts by the Obama Administration, we restored America’s military might, our policy of peace through strength, and our leadership in the world.”

For more information, and to watch his video announcement, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Jodey Arrington’s campaign.

