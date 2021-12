LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in the annual Education game in front of over 6,000 kids, the Lady Raiders jumped out to a 9-0 lead, but #20 Georgia chipped away and pulled out a 66-56 win at the United Supermarkets Arena.

With the game tied after three quarters, Tech was outscored 20-10 in the 4th.

The Lady Raiders fall to 6-2 on the season.

