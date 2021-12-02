Local Listings
Man who put razor blades in pizza dough sentenced to prison

FILE— This booking photo released Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, by the Dover, N.H., Police Department...
FILE— This booking photo released Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, by the Dover, N.H., Police Department shows Nicholas Mitchell, of Dover. Mitchell, who was accused of putting razor blades in pizza dough at a Hannaford supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire, was sentenced Thursday Dec. 2, 2021 to four years and nine months in federal prison.(Dover Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man accused of putting razor blades and screws in pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire has been sentenced to four years and nine months in  prison.

The hearing proceeded Thursday although 39-year-old Nicholas Mitchell of Dover, New Hampshire, was recovering from COVID-19 contracted in jail.

The judge said the crime spread fear in the community and Mitchell tearfully apologized.

He said he wanted revenge on the pizza dough company that fired him, not to hurt anybody.

Supermarket surveillance video showed him handling pizza dough and loitering around a refrigerated case.

He was ordered to pay $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford Supermarkets.

