Mayor Pope confirms he will not run for office in 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mayor Dan Pope has confirmed with KCBD he will not be seeking election to any public office in 2022.

Pope announced in mid-November he would not be running for re-election as Lubbock’s mayor.

Lubbock attorney Tray Payne, community advocate Adam Hernandez and businessman Gulrez “Gus” Khan have so far made announcements of campaigns to run for mayor in the General Election coming up in May 2022.

Filing for a place on the ballot officially opens on January 19. The last day to file is February 18, 2022.

Early voting will begin April 25, 2022. Find further information from the city on the 2022 City of Lubbock General Election, here.

