Red Raiders fall to Providence

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in the state of Rhode Island for the first time in program history, the Red Raiders came up short against Providence falling 72-68 in the Big 12/Big East Battle.

Despite being in foul trouble, Terrence Shannon Jr. led Tech with 17 points.

Kevin Obanor added 12 points.

Kevin McCullar returned from illness to score 10 points and grab four rebounds before fouling out

Tech led by 14 in the first half but saw the lead dwindle to two at the half.

The Red Raiders fell behind seven in the second half but kept battling back. Down four, Shannon’s long three cut the Fryar’s advantage to one with 59 seconds left.

Texas Tech falls to 6-1 on the season. Providence moves to 83-5 at home against non-conference opponents since 2010.

Texas Tech will next face #13 Tennessee next Tuesday at 6 pm at Madison Square Garden in New York City in the Jimmy V Classic.

