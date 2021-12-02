Rollercoaster weather pattern ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you liked yesterday, you likely will really like this afternoon. Temperatures will again soar to well-above the average for the time of year. Tomorrow will be even warmer. Just ahead of our next cold front.

After a cold start, this afternoon will be very warm with temperatures peaking nearly 20 degrees above average. Highs will range from the mid-70s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to near 80 degrees in the southeast.

I do expect this afternoon a little more cloud cover and a slight breeze.

Mostly fair skies return this evening.

Like recent evenings, which is typical this time of year, it will get chilly soon after sunset and cold by sunrise tomorrow. Lows will range from the upper 30s in the northwest to near 50 degrees in the southeast.

Mostly sunny tomorrow, Friday, with a breezy and very warm afternoon. Highs near 80 will be common - a bit below over the northwestern viewing area to a bit above in the eastern viewing area. Lubbock’s December 3 record high is 82° (recorded in 2010).

A cold front will sweep through the South Plains late Friday. While it will not bring rain, it will bring a cool down.

Temperatures will peak in the 60s Saturday under a partly cloudy sky.

Highs in the 70s show up in Sunday’s sunny forecast, just ahead of another dry cold front. A dry front is one lacking precipitation.

Cooler behind the front Monday with highs in the 50s.

Warmer and windy ahead of yet another front Tuesday with highs in the 70s.

A slight chance of precipitation is in my outlook for Wednesday. Keep up with potential changes here on our Weather Page. After closing this story just scroll down the page a bit. Click/tap on “10-Day”. Our forecasts also are available in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free from your app/play store.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.