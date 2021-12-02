Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas House Republicans, PAC file amicus brief protesting Biden vaccine mandate

Lubbock Reps. Dustin Burrows, John Frullo sign on
Texas Capitol Building
Texas Capitol Building(Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texans for Responsible Government PAC filed an amicus brief to the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals objecting to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

84 of the 85 Texas House Republicans, including Lubbock representatives Dustin Burrows and John Frullo, signed on to the brief, calling the mandate “overreaching and unprecedented,” according to a news release.

The federal vaccine mandate, enacted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), would require companies with more than 100 employees to require all employees to be vaccinated by Jan. 2022 or be tested weekly for COVID-19. It is currently on hold after the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals issued a stay last month.

“TRG, along with these Texas legislators, stands solidly with the numerous businesses, teacher groups, states, and nonprofits fighting this federal overreach and assault on individual liberty,” said Chris Britton, executive director of Texans for Responsible Government.

Texans for Responsible Government worked with Houston law firm Beck Redden, LLP to prepare and file the brief.

“The courts have already cast a skeptical eye on the OSHA ﻿vaccine mandate,” said David J. Beck, founding partner of Beck Redden, LLP. “Fundamentally, this case is about the limitations imposed on the federal government by our Constitution and applicable law.”

The sole Republican holdout is HD-73 Rep. Kyle Biedermann, whose district includes New Braunfels and Fredricksburg.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the birth to cut the umbilical cord.
Curbside Delivery: Lubbock mother delivers baby in parking lot
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow seeks $50M in wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Structure fire in the 5000 block of 70th Street.
Firefighters working to put out fire in Southwest Lubbock

Latest News

A dog adorned with Christmas lights posed for a photo with Santa Paws. (Image: PetVet Animal...
Hodges Community Center hosting 12th annual Santa Paws event
Jones AT&T Stadium.
Watch: Texas Tech announces $25 million gift for South End Zone Project
The 1908 Barton House has become one of the most popular attractions for Candlelight at the...
National Ranching Heritage Center Will Host 43rd Annual Candlelight at the Ranch
Cardinal's Sport Center Shoes 4 Kids
Cardinal’s Sport Center holds 6th annual Shoes 4 Kids program