Texas House Republicans, PAC file amicus brief protesting Biden vaccine mandate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texans for Responsible Government PAC filed an amicus brief to the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals objecting to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

84 of the 85 Texas House Republicans, including Lubbock representatives Dustin Burrows and John Frullo, signed on to the brief, calling the mandate “overreaching and unprecedented,” according to a news release.

The federal vaccine mandate, enacted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), would require companies with more than 100 employees to require all employees to be vaccinated by Jan. 2022 or be tested weekly for COVID-19. It is currently on hold after the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals issued a stay last month.

“TRG, along with these Texas legislators, stands solidly with the numerous businesses, teacher groups, states, and nonprofits fighting this federal overreach and assault on individual liberty,” said Chris Britton, executive director of Texans for Responsible Government.

Texans for Responsible Government worked with Houston law firm Beck Redden, LLP to prepare and file the brief.

“The courts have already cast a skeptical eye on the OSHA ﻿vaccine mandate,” said David J. Beck, founding partner of Beck Redden, LLP. “Fundamentally, this case is about the limitations imposed on the federal government by our Constitution and applicable law.”

The sole Republican holdout is HD-73 Rep. Kyle Biedermann, whose district includes New Braunfels and Fredricksburg.

