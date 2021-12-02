Local Listings
Texas Tech to make major announcement in Campaign for Fearless Champions

Texas Tech will host a press conference regarding a major announcement about The Campaign for...
Texas Tech will host a press conference regarding a major announcement about The Campaign for Fearless Champions.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will host a press conference Thursday afternoon on a “major announcement” to The Campaign for Fearless Champions, Tech’s comprehensive athletics campaign.

Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt and new head football coach Joey McGuire are all slated to speak, according to a news release.

KCBD will livestream the press conference here on our website and on our Facebook page at 1:30 p.m.

