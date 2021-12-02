Texas Tech to make major announcement in Campaign for Fearless Champions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will host a press conference Thursday afternoon on a “major announcement” to The Campaign for Fearless Champions, Tech’s comprehensive athletics campaign.

Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt and new head football coach Joey McGuire are all slated to speak, according to a news release.

KCBD will livestream the press conference here on our website and on our Facebook page at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.