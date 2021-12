LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thursday, Dec. 2 is National Mutt Day!

This re-bark-able day is celebrated to raise awareness of the hardships mutts and less desirable breeds face in shelters.

National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year on July 31 and Dec. 2.

If you’d like your furry friend to be included in our slideshow, click the link below!

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.