Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Trinity Christian Lions leave for State Championship

The Trinity Christian football team got a send-off Thursday morning as they head to Waco to...
The Trinity Christian football team got a send-off Thursday morning as they head to Waco to compete for the state title.(KCBD Sports)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time ever, the Trinity Christian Lions are playing for the TAPPS State Football Championship.

Trinity Christian shocked #1 Grace Prep and then beat Lubbock Christian for the first time ever.

https://fb.watch/9EYEHIzkKm/

The Lions meet Cypress Christian 1 p.m. Friday in Waco for the state title.

Thursday morning, the Lions got a State send-off.

They will try to become the first 11-man football team in our viewing area to win a State Championship since Idalou in 2010.

KCBD Sports will be in Waco and have highlights in the End Zone Friday.

Good luck Trinity Christian.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the birth to cut the umbilical cord.
Curbside Delivery: Lubbock mother delivers baby in parking lot
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow seeks $50M in wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Carruth
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Structure fire in the 5000 block of 70th Street.
Firefighters working to put out fire in Southwest Lubbock

Latest News

The Lubbock Cooper Pirates are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Grapevine to...
Watch Live: Lubbock-Cooper battles Rider at State Quarterfinals
The End Zone, brought to you by Suddenlink and Wayland Baptist University.
End Zone Playoffs: 6 area teams are left playing December Football
Source: KCBD Video
End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Cooper Pirates
The Lubbock Cooper Pirates are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Grapevine to...
End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Cooper Pirates