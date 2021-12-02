Trinity Christian Lions leave for State Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time ever, the Trinity Christian Lions are playing for the TAPPS State Football Championship.

Trinity Christian shocked #1 Grace Prep and then beat Lubbock Christian for the first time ever.

The Lions meet Cypress Christian 1 p.m. Friday in Waco for the state title.

Thursday morning, the Lions got a State send-off.

They will try to become the first 11-man football team in our viewing area to win a State Championship since Idalou in 2010.

KCBD Sports will be in Waco and have highlights in the End Zone Friday.

Good luck Trinity Christian.

