Trinity Christian Lions leave for State Championship
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time ever, the Trinity Christian Lions are playing for the TAPPS State Football Championship.
Trinity Christian shocked #1 Grace Prep and then beat Lubbock Christian for the first time ever.
The Lions meet Cypress Christian 1 p.m. Friday in Waco for the state title.
Thursday morning, the Lions got a State send-off.
They will try to become the first 11-man football team in our viewing area to win a State Championship since Idalou in 2010.
KCBD Sports will be in Waco and have highlights in the End Zone Friday.
Good luck Trinity Christian.
