University Medical Center will not enforce vaccine rule ‘while there are court-ordered injunctions in place’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center has issued a statement regarding COVID-19 vaccination of health care workers.

Read the full statement from UMC CEO Mark Funderburk below:

“CMS just released a statement indicating it will not enforce the new rule regarding the vaccination of health care workers while there are court-ordered injunctions in place. As a result, UMC will encourage employees to be vaccinated and will continue processing exemptions. This stay supports our original stance of employee choice without consequence. We are grateful for this announcement. We love our staff and appreciate the continued support of our community.”

KCBD has reached out to Covenant Health for a statement.

