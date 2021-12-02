Local Listings
Watch Live: Lubbock-Cooper battles Rider at State Quarterfinals

The Lubbock Cooper Pirates are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Grapevine to...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Lubbock-Cooper knocked off Grapevine 27-7 last Friday, they moved to 12-1 and into the 5A Division II State Quarterfinals.

The Pirates now face District rival Wichita Falls Rider, who is also 12-1, for the eighth time in the last four years at 7 p.m. Friday night at Abilene Christian University.

KCBD in conjunction with Fox 34 Sports will broadcast the game live from Abilene this Friday at 7 p.m. Veteran sportscaster Paul Alexander will handle play-by-play duties for the broadcast that will air on Fox 34 News Now which is 34.2 over the air and Channel 9 on Suddenlink.

The game will also be streamed on KCBD.com, the KCBD News app, and Fox34.com, or wherever you stream KCBD News.

