Watch Live: Lubbock-Cooper battles Rider at State Quarterfinals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Lubbock-Cooper knocked off Grapevine 27-7 last Friday, they moved to 12-1 and into the 5A Division II State Quarterfinals.

The Pirates now face District rival Wichita Falls Rider, who is also 12-1, for the eighth time in the last four years at 7 p.m. Friday night at Abilene Christian University.

KCBD in conjunction with Fox 34 Sports will broadcast the game live from Abilene this Friday at 7 p.m. Veteran sportscaster Paul Alexander will handle play-by-play duties for the broadcast that will air on Fox 34 News Now which is 34.2 over the air and Channel 9 on Suddenlink.

The game will also be streamed on KCBD.com, the KCBD News app, and Fox34.com, or wherever you stream KCBD News.

