After almost record highs, several cold fronts expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again we just fell a few degrees short of the record high temperature for Lubbock today. The record of 82 stays in place after we stopped at 80 degrees for the maximum today.

The potential for any records in the near future will be limited due to the fact that we have several cold fronts moving through the region over the next 7-9 days.

Overnight a slow moving front will bring temps back down to the 50s and 60s tomorrow with a warm-up on Sunday.

Another two fronts are due next week, a strong one Monday and another one on Wednesday into Thursday.

While the temperatures will be lower, the wind speeds for all of the region will be higher most of the week. The fronts will be the reason for winds of 15-25 Sunday and possible gusting at or above 30 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Scattered clouds will return with the colder air but the changes of rain, unfortunately, will be low with all of the storm systems this coming week, including Saturday.

It’s time to get the jackets and coats back out of the closet for the week.

