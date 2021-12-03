Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

After almost record highs, several cold fronts expected

The potential for any records in the near future will be limited due to the fact that we have...
The potential for any records in the near future will be limited due to the fact that we have several cold fronts moving through the region over the next 7-9 days.(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again we just fell a few degrees short of the record high temperature for Lubbock today. The record of 82 stays in place after we stopped at 80 degrees for the maximum today.

The potential for any records in the near future will be limited due to the fact that we have several cold fronts moving through the region over the next 7-9 days.

Overnight a slow moving front will bring temps back down to the 50s and 60s tomorrow with a warm-up on Sunday.

Another two fronts are due next week, a strong one Monday and another one on Wednesday into Thursday.

While the temperatures will be lower, the wind speeds for all of the region will be higher most of the week. The fronts will be the reason for winds of 15-25 Sunday and possible gusting at or above 30 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Scattered clouds will return with the colder air but the changes of rain, unfortunately, will be low with all of the storm systems this coming week, including Saturday.

It’s time to get the jackets and coats back out of the closet for the week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frustration grows at Lubbock hospitals as unvaccinated COVID-19 patients increase
CMS will not enforce vaccine rules during legal battle
Jones AT&T Stadium.
Watch: Texas Tech announces $25 million gift for South End Zone Project
Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the birth to cut the umbilical cord.
Curbside Delivery: Lubbock mother delivers baby in parking lot
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

Latest News

Near record warmth will precede the first of three cold fronts that will move across the South...
Near record warmth ahead of 3 cold fronts
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 12/3/21
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Dec. 3
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Dec. 3
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Dec. 3
KCBD Noon Weather 12/2/21
KCBD News at Noon - Weather for Thursday, Dec. 2