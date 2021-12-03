Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Senate passes funding bill, avoids shutdown

The bill passed the Senate 69 to 28 and the House vote earlier in the day as 221 to 212

It now goes to President Biden’s desk for his signature

Read more here: Senate passes stopgap funding bill, avoiding shutdown

Hospitals not firing unvaccinated workers

A federal district court in Louisiana put a temporary hold on enforcement of the vaccine mandate for health care facilities in all states

That includes Lubbock’s two largest hospitals — Covenant Health & UMC

Details can be found here: UMC statement: CMS will not enforce vaccine rules during legal battle

Cody Campbell field at Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech dedicated the gridiron to regent and former Red Raider Cody Campbell after he donated $25 million to the athletics program

It’s intended to fund a three-part re-design for the south end zone area

More here: Watch: Texas Tech announces $25 million gift for South End Zone Project

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.