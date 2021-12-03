Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Senate passes funding bill, avoids shutdown

Hospitals not firing unvaccinated workers

  • A federal district court in Louisiana put a temporary hold on enforcement of the vaccine mandate for health care facilities in all states
  • That includes Lubbock’s two largest hospitals — Covenant Health & UMC
  • Details can be found here: UMC statement: CMS will not enforce vaccine rules during legal battle

Cody Campbell field at Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech dedicated the gridiron to regent and former Red Raider Cody Campbell after he donated $25 million to the athletics program

It’s intended to fund a three-part re-design for the south end zone area

More here: Watch: Texas Tech announces $25 million gift for South End Zone Project

