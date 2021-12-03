Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maze

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Maze, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pit bull.

She is a very calm dog, but does like it when you play wit her. She likes to cuddle and be hugged. Maze is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Riggz.

