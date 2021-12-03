KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Maze, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pit bull.

She is a very calm dog, but does like it when you play wit her. She likes to cuddle and be hugged. Maze is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

