Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LFR responding to fire at apartment complex near 4th Street and Slide Road

Emergency crews are responding to a fire at an apartment complex near 4th Street and Slide Road.
Emergency crews are responding to a fire at an apartment complex near 4th Street and Slide Road.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a fire at an apartment complex near 4th Street and Slide Road.

The fire at Branchwater Apartments was reported to LFR at 12:50 p.m., upgraded to a two-alarm fire at 1 p.m.

This is still an active scene at this time, information is limited but stay with KCBD for further details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frustration grows at Lubbock hospitals as unvaccinated COVID-19 patients increase
CMS will not enforce vaccine rules during legal battle
Jones AT&T Stadium.
Watch: Texas Tech announces $25 million gift for South End Zone Project
Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the birth to cut the umbilical cord.
Curbside Delivery: Lubbock mother delivers baby in parking lot
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

Latest News

Lubbock police
1 injured in Central Lubbock shooting Friday afternoon
39th Annual U Can Share Food Drive
Noon Notebook: 39th Annual U Can Share Food Drive Preview
Near record warmth will precede the first of three cold fronts that will move across the South...
Near record warmth ahead of 3 cold fronts
Frustration grows at Lubbock hospitals as unvaccinated COVID-19 patients increase
CMS will not enforce vaccine rules during legal battle