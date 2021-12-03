Local Listings


Motley County heads to State Championship game(Pete Christy)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The #1 Motley County Matadors knocked off #10 Klondike 66-20 in Lockney Thursday to advance to the Class 1AD2 State Champion game at AT&T Stadium on December 15th.

The Matadors are a perfect 14-0 and have been #1 since the preseason polls came out.

Motley County won a State Title in 2007 and most recently were State runners-up in 2019.

Mike Bigham and the Matadors are All In against the Richland Springs/Strawn winner Wednesday, December 15th for the Title.

