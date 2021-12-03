Pancho Clos is coming to town!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Santa Claus’ cousin, Pancho Clos is excited to return to Lubbock to celebrate his 49th anniversary!

On Sunday, December 12th, outside the Maggie Trejo Supercenter located at 3200 Amherst in the Arnett Benson area, Pancho Clos will make an appearance before hitching a ride with La Diferencia Car Club.

Children 12 years or younger will receive toys from Pancho Clos while everyone who attends will receive a bag of fruit with candy, a present from the Home Ministries.

Members from Tomorrow’s Leaders will be handing out hot dogs to people in line waiting to see Pancho Clos. This is a first-come, first-serve basis.

The idea of having Pancho Clos visit Lubbock originated in 1971 by Bidal Aguero, Gus Medina, and Jesse Reyes, the late members of the American GI Forum, from Lubbock.

Since its inception, the project has been very successful with the American GI Forum and the leadership of Robert Narvaiz.

In 2020, the organization passed the project to Fiestas Del Llano, Inc. to continue the tradition that was set by the founders, contributors, and many volunteers since 1971.

The initiative continues to have the support of volunteers from La Diferencia Car Club, Girl Scouts Troop #6073. Maggie Trejo Center-City of Lubbock, El Editor Newspapers, Lala Chavez and family, as well as students from Christ the King Diocesan High School.

Remember to mark your calendar and bring your children at 2:00 p.m. and encourage others to come and visit with Pancho Clos to spread the holiday cheer! The entire event will be outside the Maggie Trejo Supercenter.

