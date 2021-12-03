Trinity Christian falls in TAPPS State Title Game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The incredible run of the Trinity Christian Lions came up short as the lost 16-7 to Cypress Christian in the TAPPS State Championship game in Waco.

The Lions trailed 6-0 at the half, but recovered a fumble on a punt in the third quarter.

Marcus Ramon Edwards two yard touchdown gave the Lions a 7-6 lead.

Cypress responded with a touchdown and two point conversion to take a 14-7 lead.

Cypress added a safety on a bad snap that went out of the end zone.

Trinity Christian was making their first trip to State in football after knocking off #1 Grace Prep and Lubbock Christian.

Congrats to the Lions on a terrific season.

